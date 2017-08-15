Eclipse Week…..August 15

How much temperatures fall in a total eclipse is dependent upon the weather conditions. If it there are clouds, there is a breeze & the humidity is high, then the temperature fall is less, but sunny conditions at peak heating with low humidity & light to calm winds will result in a larger temperature drop.

The May 1994 total eclipse over the Purdue University Airport at West Lafayette show a 4-degree drop in less than 1 hour, then a slow rise back to pre-eclipse levels in the afternoon.

The June 2001 total eclipse over Zambia resulted in a 15-degree drop. Difference was that the 1994 West Lafayette eclipse had clouds, wind & more moisture, while the 2001 Zambia eclipse was on a clear, very dry, calm day.

The temperature drops are most-pronounced in areas that see a total eclipse, but a slightly temperature drop will occur even with 40% coverage over the sun.

Current forecast is still for partly cloudy skies with general 30-40% cumulus coverage & 90-95. Heat indices look to run 95-102. A few spotty t’storms are possible with 25% coverage.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



