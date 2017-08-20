Home Indiana Evansville Eclipse 2017: Protect Your Eyes with ISO or DIY Glasses August 20th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

While the total solar eclipse will be one of the most impressive natural events in recent history.

If you plan on watching the event Monday, you should take some precautions.

You just can’t look up into the sky, you never want to do that. It could damage your eyes forever.

There are ways to see the eclipse safely.

“Some people think it’s okay to wear normal sunglasses and that’s not okay. You really need to have the special ISO certified eclipse glasses,” said Geoffrey Emmerson, American Society of Retina Specialists. “Another myth is that it’s okay to peak at the eclipse for a short time but you can do some real damage to your retina if you gaze at the sun even for a short time. And also people think solar retinopathy is temporary but that’s not true. Unfortunately, if you burn your retina, the vision loss can be permanent.”

If you don’t have access to ISO eclipse glasses there are ways to make them from home:

Grab an empty cereal box and white paper.

Use a marker to outline the base of the box onto the paper.

Use scissors to cut around the line you’ve traced.

The rectangle you’re left with goes inside on the bottom of the box.

Close the box top back up and draw an outline for your eye holes on each corner.

Cut off the excess cardboard on each side. It will leave you with two square eye holes once you close the box.

Tape a piece of aluminum foil on the left eye opening

Use your scissors or a pen to make a small hole in the center of the aluminum.

During the eclipse look through the right side of the box with your back to the sun

A reflection of the eclipse will play out on the paper inside the box.

