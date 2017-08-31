Home Indiana Evansville ECLC to Temporarily Close for Parking Lot Construction August 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A big construction project is taking place at the Evansville Christian Life Center, and that means they won’t be running services until work wraps up. In lieu of the recent flash floods, crews are installing a new septic tank underneath the parking lot

Once the tank is in place they will repave the parking lot. Until that project is completed, the Christian Life Center will temporarily stop offering services.

Services that will be affected by the project include the Hot Meal Program, the Clothing Dept, which helps clothed those in need, and the Parenting Program.

Officials say they know this causes some inconveniences for patrons but they hope to be back up and running by September 12th.

