Echo Housing Works to Prevent Food Desert in Jacobsville Area January 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville nonprofit is trying to make sure families in the Jacobsville area will have somewhere to shop for groceries. Ths comes as the nearby Buehler’s IGA is set to close its doors.

Echo Housing is in the process of trying to figure out a plan of action to make sure there won’t be a “food desert” for much of the Jacobsville community.

Echo says they are working with the store Operator Houchens Industries to create a plan for the area. Echo Housing officials haven’t gotten far with the people selling the store.

Echo Housing Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge says, “Echo gave a letter of interest which is a very informative document to the owner’s rep to see if they would entertain a formal offer even close to what we’re suggesting we have not heard back not positive or negative.”

Echo Housing officials say the city of Evansville is interested in helping but aren’t sure how quite yet.



