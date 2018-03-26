Home Indiana Evansville ECHO Housing Working With EPD In Alleged Embezzlement Case March 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

ECHO Housing is now working with Evansville Police to investigate the alleged misuse of agency funds. ECHO says it didn’t resist an independent investigation, however the organization says it needed to conduct an internal investigation.

On March 23rd, ECHO Housing Corporation (EHC) officials met with officers from the Financial Crimes Unit of the EPD to work together to determine the extent of any financial impropriety.

As a result, EHC is now listed as the victim in this ongoing case.

EPD began an investigation after reports that the former ECHO Housing Director Stephanie Tenbarge used ECHO checks to pay for her property taxes.

Investigators are now awaiting the results of a forensic analysis of the ECHO Housing Financial records.

To read ECHO Housing’s full statement click here.

