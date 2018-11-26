Home Indiana Echo Housing Receives Money Despite Criminal Investigation November 26th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Echo Housing will be receiving money from the city of Evansville despite a pending criminal investigation.

Earlier this year former director Stephanie Tenbarge was accused of using Echo Housing money to pay her personal property taxes prompting a deeper look into the organization.

Tonight the Evansville City Council agreed to continue giving the organization money.

Echo Housing officials asked the Council to vote “no” on an ordinance designed to withhold money from the group for future projects.

But Echo’s officials weren’t the only ones making that request.

“I know there is a high rate of homelessness in the EVSC students, children. My children come to school hungry every day, so I hope that you’ll vote no,” says Caze Elementary School employee Mary Koch.

Most of the Council did vote no on withholding money.

Council members Jonathan Weaver and Justin Elpers voted in favor of holding the money back for now.

“I want to make sure first though that the criminal investigation, that it was just that one person that was the problem, not that there was multiple people,” says 5th ward Council member Justin Elpers.

Echo Housing’s interim director says the organization has cooperated with law enforcement, but their investigation could take years to finish.

“Echo Housing was asked to make substantive changes to our processes and our accounting policies. We’ve done that and then some,” says interim director Chris Metz.

Now Echo Housing officials say they will add one new board member each quarter.

Along with implementing a whistle blower policy, checks cannot be signed by the executive director and will require two signatures.

Under Echo’s new policies, cash payments have to be deposited the same day by an office administrator, and a local accounting firm will complete

an annual A133 audit, something the council wanted to receive today, but voted to not withhold funds in light of the changes.

Echo says the 2017 audit is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and says it will provide a monthly transaction report to be reviewed at each meeting.

Comments

comments