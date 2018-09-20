Echo Housing Receives $10,000 Donation from AT&T

One Tri-State nonprofit is getting a big donation to keep their mission going.

Echo Housing recently received $10,000 from AT&T.

This money will go towards supporting tutoring and homework assistance programs for homeless high school students living at the Family Residence Center at Lucas Place.

Echo says it has already used some of the money to update the electronics in the “teen room” at Lucas Place.

A portion of funds will also go toward GED study guides for young adults who want to complete their high school education.

More information on Echo Housing can be found by clicking here.

