ECHO Director Speaks on Former Employee’s Indictment

The current ECHO Housing executive director Chris Metz is talking for the first time since the arrest and indictment of the organization’s former leader.

On Monday federal authorities arrested Stephanie TenBarge on charges of theft. She is accused of embezzling funds from ECHO Housing by making unauthorized payments to herself, using ECHO funds to pay for personal goods and services.

TenBarge stepped down from ECHO in March 2018. Metz ensures transparency and accountability is moving forward.

Executive Director Chris Metz says, “It’s the culmination of a tragedy that has impacted this organization, it’s impacted the clients that we serve it has impacted our programs. However at ECHO Housing, we are grateful for our support and for the professionalism of our law enforcement partners and if the allegations prove to be true, ECHO Housing certainly wants to see those responsible held accountable.”

ECHO Housing released an audit Monday showing where the federal funds were spent.

If TenBarge is found guilty she could wind up in prison for 30 years.

————————

Previous story:

Former Echo Housing Executive Director Indicted on Theft

