Easy Recipes To Make For National Men Cook Dinner Day

National Men Cook Dinner Day November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It’s National Men Cook Dinner Day, and for the guys that don’t spend much time in the kitchen a composed salad is an easy way to whip something up.

Chef Watez Phelps from Ivy Tech says you can cook any meat or fish the way you like it, and toss it over your favorite greens.

The salad is a mix of hot and cold ingredients, using raw lettuce makes things super easy since you only have to worry about cooking one aspect of the dish.

Chef Phelps also said this dish isn’t just great for inexperienced cooks, it also works well for those on the go.

He said, “But for people that are on time management, you have your fresh vegetables there as well as your protein all on one plate. You don’t have to through 10 different steps to get the meal prepared.”

Chef Phelps also said you can wilt your favorite greens for another twist on a composed salad.

