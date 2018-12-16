Eastland Mall Gunman

Eastland Mall is back to normal after a disturbance with a gunman.

A man who wishes to remain anonymous says the suspect identified by police as 32-year-old Brandon Brucken pulled a gun out on a couple. “As far as I know they were coming out of a footlocker and as they were coming out he was waiting on them. ”

Officers say while the couple was coming out of a retail store Brucken had approached his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

The situation happened around 7:30 pm Friday. Shoppers alerted an off duty officer to a commotion at the mall. A man who is close to the victim says this is not the first time the former couple has been in a dispute. “I know she has had a restraining order before and women need to be protected from situations like this “.

According to the anonymous caller—-the couple plans on getting a new restraining order against Brucken on Monday. The caller says the situation which could’ve turned out worse, but is thankful it did not escalate. “Obviously the police showed up quickly and were on time”. Brucken was taken to the Sheriff’s operations center.

He was interviewed by detectives and has since acknowledged his role in the incident.

