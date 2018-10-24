Easterseals Unveils New Early Learning Center

Early childhood programs for the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center are now under one roof. Leaders for the organization cut the ribbon on their new Early Learning Center Wednesday.

The change brings children of all abilities from six weeks old to six years old together at one facility. Giving them a chance to learn and play together.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center President Kelly Scheider says, “The benefit of that inclusive program is that children of all abilities just get used to being together and they see each other for their personalities and they’re playing with their friend, not someone who has a special need or that they need to help.”

Schneider says their mission is to change the lives of people with disabilities as well as change the way the community views disabilities.

