Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Gears Up For Disabilities Awareness Month

March is Disabilities Awareness Month and local organizations, like the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, are planning several events to get the community involved.

When it comes to the inability to pay for therapy, Easterseals never turns anyone away. But a rep with Easterseals said it’s their fundraisers that make that possible.

One big one they have going on right now is their “Home Run Sweeps Raffle”.

“All of those ticket proceeds go directly to help fund a therapy session for local kids with disabilities, or adults who need assistance here,” Pam Kirk with Easterseals said.

The raffle will be drawn on March 14.

Here are some of the other upcoming Easterseals fundraisers:

•Home Run Sweeps raffle tickets available ($100 each, prizes of $50,000; $25,000; $10,000)

•This weekend – Feb. 24-26 – “Fired Up for Easterseals” at Fired Up Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Studio – Fri., Sat. & Sun. all firing fees will be donated to Easterseals

•Feb. & March – A portion of car wash sales at Shine On Express will be donated to Easterseals

•March 4 – Music Makes a Difference at Lamasco Bar & Grill will feature popular bands and all entry fees will be donated to Easterseals

•March 15 – “Dine Out with Easterseals” – many area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to Easterseals

For more information on the events, visit this link.

