Easterseals Receives Money for Early Learning Center

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center received and early Christmas present.

Early Learning Indiana is giving the organization $10,000 that will go toward supporting the Early Learning Center in Evansville.

The organization’s mission is to support early education providers who serve as children’s first teachers aide from their families.

15 organizations in Indiana received money from the Early Learning Indiana, but Easterseals was one of only three organizations to receive the $10,000 top prize.

