Easterseals Raises More Than $100,000 In Home Run Sweeps

Easterseals sold about 1,900 tickets for this year’s event, raising more than $102,000. Proceeds from the event go towards therapy sessions for local folks who could not afford the services otherwise.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Pam Kirk said, “It looks like we’ll be able to underwrite about 2,000 or more therapy sessions from the proceeds from this event, so that will make a huge difference in many many lives this year.”

In the 26 years Easterseals has put on the Home Run Sweeps, they have raised more than $3,000,000.

