Easterseals Offering Discounts on Fantasy of Lights Displays October 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, a wintertime tradition that benefits Easterseals, is opening in one month.

Area businesses, civic groups, or families can be a part of the annual event this year by sponsoring a light display at a reduced cost.

The 25th annual drive-through light show, which will run nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1st in Evansville’s Garvin Park, features 61 elaborate scenes. The nonprofit Easterseals Rehabilitation Center is seeking sponsors for two existing displays at a substantial discount.

The following exhibits are available for at least half of their original pricing:

The Hummingbird & Flower display features animation and depicts a hummingbird fluttering its wings as it feeds on a flower. The discounted price for this display is $3,000.

The Gingerbread Family display depicts a two gingerbread people alongside candy canes, lollipops, and candy peppermints. The discounted price for this display is $2,500.

The scenes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, payable over three calendar years.

