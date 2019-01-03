Easterseals Names 2019 Ambassadors

Easterseals named their new ambassadors for 2019. Sam Osborne is the child ambassador and Michelle Schmitt is the adult representative for Easterseals.

“It’s an honor to be the ambassador here. There are a lot of children here but there also several adults and we all have kinda become friends the whole time that we’ve been here so we kinda take therapy and encourage each other so it’s kinda like one big family here,” says Schmitt.

Over the next 12 months, both ambassadors and their families will share their stories and Easterseals mission in the community.

Thursday also kicked off the 2019 Home Run Sweeps.

A $50,000 cash prize will go to first place. Second place will win a $25,000 while third place will win $10,000. 3,000 tickets are available for $100 each.

