Easterseals Looks to Sell Tickets for Raffle in Evansville March 28th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana

Easterseals in Evansville needs to sell 350 more tickets for a fundraising raffle to meet their goal.

The entry deadline is Thursday for the Easterseals Home Run Sweeps All Cash Raffle.

The raffle drawing is for $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000 cash prizes.

Anyone purchasing tickets before the deadline will receive two free weekly passes to the United Leasing Golfing Championships.

Easterseals is needing to surpass results from last year, when $87,000 was raised to fund therapy services for people with disabilities.

The organization sold 2,062 tickets for the drawing last year.

Nearly 1,290 out of 3,000 tickets were still unsold by Tuesday.

Tickets are available Wednesday and Thursday at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville.

