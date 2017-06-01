Easterseals Kicks Off Cool Car Cold Cash Contest

Surrounded by children enjoying their first “water play day” the folks at Easterseals kicked off their Cool Car, Cold Cash Contest. The prizes are as described in the name: a new Nissan or cash. The first place winner will get the choice of the Sentra or $15,000 in cash. The second place winner will be awarded $5,000 and third place will go home with $1,000.

Easterseals hopes to raise $100,000 dollars through this year’s event.

Tickets are on sale for $50 apiece of $100 for three. To get your hands on one of those tickets you have multiple options. You can call either 812-474-2348 or 812-437-2607 to pay directly from checking or savings account. Folks can also simply visit Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on 3701 Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville. If people are located closer to Posey County they can visit that location at 5525 Industrial Road, Mt. Vernon. Finally mailing a check or money order to the Evansville Easterseals location listed above.

Friday, June 2nd is known as “cool kids day” at Easterseals. If folks buy their contest tickets then and say the phrase “cool kid day” they are also entered in to win a pair of tickets to Holiday World.

