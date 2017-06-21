Home Indiana Evansville Easterseals Bike Camp Helps Those with Disabilities Learn to Ride Bikes June 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Easterseals iCan Bike Camp continues. More than 20 local children with disabilities will attend the bicycle riding workshop this week. This camp is for children who are older than eight years old. Participants take part in 75-minute daily sessions, where they use a series of specially adapted bikes to learn to ride.

As the bikers develop balance and coordination, they move on to bikes with fewer adaptations. By the end of the week, most of the children are able to ride a bike with no training wheels or other assistance.

Patty Balbach said, “With this program, we’ve had great success with these individuals being able to ride a two-wheel bike, just like everybody else. And that’s such a self esteem booster, it’s great for exercises, it’s great for transportation eventually as an adult, it’s phenomenal for the families.”

Everyone who takes part in the camp receives a workshop t-shirt, and an approved safety helmet. The iCan Bike Camp runs through Friday, June 23rd.

