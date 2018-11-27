Easterseals’ Anonymous Donor Generously Strikes Again

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has received a generous donation from an anonymous donor for the 28th year in the row.

On November 26th, local legend “Pete” revealed that he had left a gift near the Easterseals’ parking lot, sending staff on a search for his donation.

Staff members at Easterseals say they located a festive box containing 30 clear glass ornaments that were decorated with snowy evergreen tree graphics. Each ornament contained a rolled-up $100 bill, making for a total of $3,000.

Easterseals says it will honor “Pete’s” wishes again this year, meaning his donation will be used to purchase gifts for children with disabilities from disadvantaged families.

“Pete” has been a continuous donor for nearly three decades, and his contributions now total $91,450.

