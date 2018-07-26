Home Indiana Evansville Easterseals Announce Cool Car Cold Cash Raffle Winner July 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has announced the grand prize winner of the Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle.

Graziella Hawa of Evansville is the winner of a new 2018 Nissan Sentra or $15,000. Rebecca Perkins and Donnella Hall placed 2nd and 3rd, winning $5,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Tickets were sold from May 22nd until noon today, coming to a total of 2,838 included in the drawing. They were sold at $50 each or 3 for $100, which resulted in an estimated net proceed of $82,278.

Since 2000, the annual raffle has now raised a grand total of $1,379,663.

All money raised goes to funding for physical, occupational, and speech therapy sessions for local children and adults with disabilities who are unable to afford the sessions.

Click here to view the Easterseals website for more information on how they help the community and how individuals can get involved.

