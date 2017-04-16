Easter Weather History

EVANSVILLE METRO 1850-2017

WARMEST HIGH TEMPERATURE: 88 April 8, 1860

Interesting notes about this period in newspapers & diaries……forests foliated to full leaf extremely rapidly……also, many reports of “smoky” atmosphere & thick, smoky, yellow, orange that made the sky “look as if it were burnt by a brick kiln”. This was smoke from prairie & forest fires in the record heat.

1860 saw a major drought in the Plains & into the Midwest & South with intense heat after lots of severe weather in our area & eastern Corn Belt in May-early June. Eastern Kansas observation sites saw 110 during the summer.

25 days of the March were “perfectly clear” at St. Paul, Minnesota. “High winds filling the air with dust”, “prairies on fire” & “smoky” were common observations in the weather log there in April with very dry conditions. The 0.21″ rain there on April 11 was the first amount of any rainfall in 23 days! Wetter, colder weather arrived there at the end of April, corresponding with an uptick in severe weather in our area.

WARMEST LOW: 64 April 16, 2006

COLDEST HIGH: 34 March 24, 1940

COLDEST LOW: 23 March 24, 1940

WETTEST EASTER: 1.49″ April 24, 2011

SNOWIEST: 2.8″ March 29, 1970

GREATEST SNOW DEPTH: 4.0″ March 29, 1970

WORST EASTER WEATHER: April 16, 1854

Gray, overcast with periodic rain/drizzle mixed with snow at times with strong northwest wind. High: 37 Low 35

Still overcast on April 17 with high 45, low 35…….but back to this April 20-25:

April 20: 81

April 21: 84

April 22: 82

April 23: 88

April 24: 91 (record earliest +90……modern earliest +90 was 91 April 26, 1989) The earliest 90 on record was April 16, 1967

April 25: 83

This after a record 87 on April 7 & a warm, early spring with peaches in blossom by March 17, reportedly at Owensboro.

This set stage for historic 1854 drought that still has the driest June on record for the Evansville area with 0.17″. Extreme drought set up from Missouri to New Hampshire.

OWENSBORO 1844-1849

Easter was April 7 in 1844. Observer at Owensboro reported that it was a very mild winter & an early, warm spring with trees completely in full foliage by mid-April after a peak of 85 degrees.

No storms were reported for month of April, 1846 with Easter April 12 that year. The warmest temperature of the month was only 74 with “a little rain” for the month.

April 4 was Easter in 1847 it was reportedly a dry month with “a backward spring” with warmth early, then colder weather.

April 8, 1849 saw Easter with unusual warmth in March & early April. The rest of April was backward with multiple killing frosts/freezes. March saw “very fair spring weather” with “gardens made early” at Owensboro. Peak temperature in early April was reportedly 85.

