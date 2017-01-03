Easter Seals’ Home Run Sweeps Cash Raffle

In Evansville, people are about to come out to hit a homerun by helping Easter Seals. The local Easter Seals is kicking off its annual Home Run Sweeps Cash Raffle. This year, Home Run Sweeps will award one grand prize of $50,000, a second place prize of $25,000 and a 3rd place prize of $10,000. Last year’s grand prize was worth $100,000. Organizers hope the bigger prizes will encourage more people to play. Each ticket costs $100, that money goes to supports Easter Seals and its mission. Easter Seals provides important services to our area’s disabled.

For more information on how to enter, click the link provided here.

