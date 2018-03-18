Home Indiana Evansville Easter Came Early This Year At The YMCA March 18th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The YMCA in Evansville celebrated Easter a little early this year. YMCA members and their families had a chance to celebrate Easter early at the YMCA’s annual Easter Extravaganza. Sunday at the Dunigan Family YMCA the Easter Extravaganza went underway. There was a chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny, jump on inflatables, play games and even enjoy the petting zoo. The YMCA also offered an Easter egg hunt that was separated by age, so it was fair for all contestants. Kids were advised to bring their own Easter baskets to experience the giant Easter egg hunt.

