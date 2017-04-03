Easter Bunny will Hop into Henderson this Weekend

Candy, treats, and prizes…the Easter bunny is hopping into Henderson this weekend to deliver goodies to children. There will be prize baskets and bicycles for the annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8th at 10 a.m.

There will be 10,000 eggs hidden in Community Park in Henderson. Children from three to 10 years old can participate in the event. All the children should be in place 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Parks and Recreation staff members to help answer any questions. Signs will be posted with directions for the children.

In case of inclement weather the Easter Egg Hunt will be canceled. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.

