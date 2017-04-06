Candy, treats, and prizes…the Easter bunny is hopping into Henderson this weekend. The Parks and Recreation Department is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Community Park. This event is Saturday, April 8th at 10 a.m.

There will be 10,000 eggs hidden in Community Park. There will be two groups participating that include children ages three to 10 and adults. Everyone should be in place 10 minutes before the event begins.

Parks and Recreation staff members will help answer any questions for participants. Signs will also be posted with directions for the children. The event is free and open to the public.

In case of rain, the Easter Egg Hunt activities will be canceled.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.

Comments

comments