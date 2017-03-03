Home Kentucky Henderson Easter Bunny to Drop off Egg Hunt Prizes in Henderson March 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Candy, treats, and prizes…it’s almost that time of year again when the Easter bunny hops along to deliver goodies. The Easter Bunny will be stopping by Henderson to deliver bicycles and prize baskets for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. That event is slated for Saturday, April 8th.

On April 8th, 10,000 eggs will be hidden in Community Park in Henderson to prepare for the event at 10 a.m. Children from three to 10 years old can participate in the event. All the children should be in place 10 minutes before the beginning of the event at 10 a.m. There will be Parks and Recreation staff members to help and answer any questions.

Signs will be posted with directions for the children. In case of inclement weather the Easter Egg Hunt will be canceled. This activity is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.

Comments

comments