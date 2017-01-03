Home Indiana Evansville Eastbound Traffic on Diamond Avenue is Blocked Due to a Fatal Crash January 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Eastbound traffic on Diamond Avenue has been blocked due to a fatal crash at the intersection of Diamond and St. Joe Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck was driving westbound when it drove into the eastbound lanes and hit a vehicle head-on. Authorities shutdown the eastbound lanes of Diamond Avenue just east of the St. Joe Avenue intersection.

The driver of the truck was taken to Deaconess Hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names are being released until the family is notified.

We have a crew at the scene. We will update you as information becomes available.

