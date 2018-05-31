Pedestrian Killed On Lloyd Expressway

Evansville Police confirm a woman walking along the Lloyd Expressway was killed Thursday night. They tell us several cars struck the woman.

The eastbound lanes of the Lloyd are still blocked starting at Wabash Ave. This happened around 9 p.m., near the Fulton Ave. overpass.

Evansville Police say at least four cars that hit the woman were on scene following the crash. They say the drivers who remained on scene were not impaired or under the influence.

The eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway will remain closed until the early morning hours. No other information about the victim or the accident will be released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

