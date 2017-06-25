East-West Brings Cross-Country Talent to Tri-State

East-West Karate has two locations; one in Evansville and the other in Madisonville.

Between them, nine martial artists qualified for the World Kickboxing and Karate Union World Championships in Ireland.

They join over 130 other competitors representing the United States.

Instead of New York City or Los Angeles, the leader of the national team sets up shop off St. Joseph Avenue on the west side.

That means athletes from all over the region, including martial artists from the Madisonville dojo, go there to train.

Shaun Vickery is the head instructor at the Kentucky location and joins three other members of his family who will fly to Europe this fall.

All of the competitors hope to bring home the gold for Team USA, Aug. 27-30 in Killarney.

