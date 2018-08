Home Indiana Evansville East Lloyd Commons Sold to Cleveland Based Private Buyer August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A shopping center on the eastside of Evansville is under new ownership.

The East Lloyd Commons is located at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road.

At nearly 160,000 square feet, the center is home to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Panera, and several other retailers.

Recently, Retail Value Incorporated sold the property for $23 million to a Cleveland based private buyer.

