East Gibson School Corporation Receives Criticism Over Facebook Post November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A social media post made by East Gibson School Corporation (EGSC) stirred up controversy with many of the parents and students of the school.

EGSC made a post on Facebook on November 29th saying that all textbook, school, and cafeteria charges must be paid in full by November 30th. The post goes on to say that any students that owes fees past the 30th will not be allowed to attend the Christmas Dances or be exempt from final exams.

Commenters felt that the one day notice wasn’t enough of an advanced warning about the fees, with some being unaware that the fees existed. Parents of students also expressed that the students were being punished for things that are out of their control.

Upon receiving backlash for the post, Superintendent of EGSC Dr. Henry M. Brewster issued the following statement:

While it is the responsibility of parent(s)/guardian(s) to pay fees and charges for their students, the message yesterday on Facebook and Twitter, referring to all fees to be Paid in Full, Final Exemptions and attend the Christmas Dance did not come across in the spirit in which we intended. The East Gibson School Corporation’s intent was to ensure parent(s)/guardian(s) are going to take care of their responsibilities, while not penalizing students for something which may be out of their control. The East Gibson School Corporation is and has been committed to doing what is best for all students. The EGSC will not withhold curricular materials and supplies, require any special services from a student or deny a student any benefit or privilege because the parent fails to pay required fees.

