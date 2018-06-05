East End Water Park Closed after Damage Reported

The East End Spray Park in Henderson could be closed for several more days, after someone broke the mechanism used to turn on the water.

City officials tell 44News, replacement parts have been ordered, but it could be the end of this week or early next week before repairs are complete.

City officials say the current part is a button and partially made out of plastic, making it easier to break. The new parts are stainless steel and will use sensors instead of a button, which will hopefully prevent another incident like this one.

The city did file a police report and authorities are working to find the person responsible.

