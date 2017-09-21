Earthquake “Shakeout” Drill Scheduled for Oct. 19th

Indiana Homeland Security Officials are urging Hoosiers to be ready for an Earthquake. The Great Central US Shakeout is set for October 19th at 10:19 a.m.

It’s a way for people to practice earthquake safety preparation and awareness. Indiana is located along the New Madrid Seismic Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone.

Just this week, a 3.8 magnitude tremor was recorded near Albion, Illinois.

For more information on the Great Central US Shakeout, click here.

