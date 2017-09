If you felt the earth move late last night, you weren’t alone. The US Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded along the Indiana, Illinois border.

It was centered some 37 miles Northwest of Evansville and about 8 miles West of Mount Carmel, Illinois. The United States Geological Survey says people in Albion, Decker and Owensville felt it. Fortunately though, no injuries or damage were reported.

