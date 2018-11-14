Early Winter Storm Set To Arrive This Evening

It’s been nearly 8 months since the Tri-State has had to deal with any wintry weather. But here we are about a week away from Thanksgiving, talking about a significant winter storm bearing down on the region.

Temperatures this morning started off in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Arctic air in places and a plum of Gulf of Mexico moisture setting the stages for snow/sleet/freezing rain.

Winter Weather Advisories are up for the entire Tri-State from 3PM this afternoon – 6PM Thursday. Wouldn’t be surprised if the NWS upgrades the advisory to a winter storm warning for parts of the area. So we are looking at a 24-36 hour event over the region. Delays and poor travel conditions are likely Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure will track northward through the evening and early Thursday. Snow/sleet/freezing rain will move into Western Kentucky overspreading through the area from south to north.

5PM-7PM

Precipitation begins moving in. Snow is SE Illinois, sleet/freezing rain SE Indiana & Western KY.

8PM – Midnight

Snow/Sleet/Freezing rain continue over the region, conditions will be deteriorating as we push through the overnight and into early Thursday.

Midnight-7AM

Sleet/Freezing rain transition to heavy wet snow and heavy sleet over SE Indiana & Western KY. Still snowing across parts of Southeast Illinois. Before any change over some ice accumulation through parts of the region is expected : 0.10″-0.20″.

7AM – NOON

Heavy snow and heavy sleet continue across most of the area. With freezing rain and rain in our far eastern counties.

NOON-3PM

Any snow and mix will be ending from west to east as the system pulls off to the northeast. Snow showers and flurries through the late afternoon and evening.

Any shift west or east with the area of low pressure will have varying effects on what type of precipitation you see across the area, as well as snowfall amounts.

Here are our latest forecast amounts. Most snowfall expected in SE Illinois where less mixing is expected. A general 2-4″ over the heart of the Tri-State, lesser amounts expected in our far southeastern areas where more mixing and rain will occur.

