Early Voting Underway in Indiana

Early voting is now underway across the Hoosier state. Wednesday was the first day registered voters could stop by the Civic Center to cast their ballot.

Registered voters can head to the County Election Office located on the second floor of the Civic Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Early voting runs from now until November 6th one day before the Midterm Elections. Voter turnout is typically low during a midterm election.

One candidate running for the District 49 State Senate seat which covers Posey County and part of Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties says people need to make their voices heard.

Edie Hardcastle says, “Come do this because a very small number of people are determining the outcome of what’s happening in the state legislature and today more than ever, what is happening in the state house is going to be more important because of what has happen in the supreme court, we are going to see lots of laws changing next year and we need strong advocates.”

Dave’s Taxi will be offering free rides to the polls for anyone that needs one.

