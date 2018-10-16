Early Voting Continues In Hoosier State

Compared to the last midterm election cycle, the Vanderburgh County election office hasn’t seen much of an increase. County election officials say after almost a week of early voting, a little more than 700 people have come in to cast their ballot.

What election officers have seen is a boom in mail-in ballots. They say that they’ve already sent out 2,600 mail-in ballots. They believe the reason for the influx is a mass mailer campaign by the Democratic Party that sent out thousands of mail-in applications.

Early voting started on October 10th and runs all the way to November 5th at the Vanderburgh County election office at the Evansville Civic Center. There are also a couple of Saturdays, October 27th and November 3rd where voters can come in from 8am to 4pm to cast their ballot at the official office.

Monday of next week early voting opens up to more polling places. At Central Library, McCollough Library, North Park Library, Oaklyn Library and Red Bank Library voting will start October 22nd and run Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 PM and then Fridays from noon to 5.

If you can’t make it out during the week but still want to cast your ballot early, two Evansville area polling places have you covered. Northeast Baptist Church and Cedar Hall School will be open October 27th and November 3rd from 8AM to 3PM.

