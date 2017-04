Home Kentucky Early Voting Bill Becomes Law in Kentucky April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A new law is now on the books in Kentucky, strengthening Kentucky’s early voting statutes. Governor Matt Bevin signed House Bill 319 into law.

Before this bill became law, Kentucky voters who could not vote in person on Election Day due to age, disability or illness could only cast absentee ballots by mail.

Now those voters can visit their county clerk’s office to vote in person.

This law is set to go in effect in June.

