Early Voting Begins in Indiana

Absentee in-person voting — also known as “Early Voting” — begins Wednesday, October 10, in Indiana. Indiana is one of 33 states to allow no-excuse early voting.

Registered voters can visit their county election office, or other location designated by county election boards, to vote.

The table below lists the dates, locations, and times Vanderburgh County voters can cast a ballot before Election Day on November 6. Voters in other counties can call their local Election Offices for information about early voting dates and locations.

