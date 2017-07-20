Home Indiana Evansville Early Trial Set for Man Accused in Gas Station Shooting July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An early jury trial date is set for the man accused in a gas station shooting in May. Jalin Taylor is charged with attempted murder after he shot at 27-year-old Thendis Compton at the Phillips 66 gas station on North Main Street.

Authorities say it started with an argument between Taylor and Thendis Compton at the gas station. The argument allegedly continued to Missouri Street where Taylor shot Compton.

Witnesses said Compton pulled into the gas station again where they said his moped caught on fire. Compton was taken inside the gas station until emergency crews arrived. He was taken to an area hospital non-life threatening injuries.

Taylor’s early trial date is set for September 18th at 8 a.m.

