Home Indiana Evansville Early Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Shooting Man In Groin April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An early trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and robbing another man in an alley near Sam’s Smoke Smoke Shop. Gage Sloan, 18, will go to trial on June 18th at 8 a.m.

Sloan and Michael Hines, 33, are accused of shooting and robbing another man who was meeting them to sell them a fake Gucci watch.

During the transaction, police say the victim was shot and robbed by Sloan who fled in a car driven by Hines. The victim was taken to a hospital and had a colostomy bag put in following the shooting incident.

A woman, Jessica Gatlin, 31, was also arrested for her alleged role in this incident. Police say she let Hines borrow her car so the men could meet up with the victim. They say she even hid the gun to keep Hines from being charged criminally.

Hines is charged with robbery and Gatlin is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Hines is scheduled for a court hearing on May 25th. Gatlin’s review hearing is set for May 3rd at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments