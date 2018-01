Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Evansville. Firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Rosemarie Avenue just after 3:30 Thursday morning.

Fire officials on scene say the blaze started in the chimney and spread through-out the house. A husband and wife and their two dogs got out safely.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Lauren Leslie



