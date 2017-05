Several fire departments helped to fight a blaze in Posey County early this morning.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. in the 11,000 block of East Copperline Road…that’s just east of Linda Drive.

According to dispatchers, the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Five other departments worked with Posey County to put out the flames, including Vanderburgh County.

Officials say there were no injuries and no known cause for the fire.

Comments

comments