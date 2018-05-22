Home Indiana Evansville Early Morning Fire in Evansville Believed to Be Arson. May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Fire Fighters are investigating a morning apartment fire as arson.

The fire happened around 4:00AM at Woodland Park Apartments off East Riverside Drive.

Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the apartment building.

One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A second person is being treated for cuts after jumping from a second story window.

No electrical cause was found by investigators. An exit sign was ripped off the ceiling, which leads investigators to believe the fire was set by a person.

Comments

comments