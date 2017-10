Home Illinois Early Morning Fire in Eldorado Still Under Investigation October 29th, 2017 John Werne Illinois

A fire ignited the top floor of a building in downtown Eldorado, Illinois this morning near Legence Bank and the Eldorado Post Office. The fire began around 1:00 a.m. this morning. The building consisted of two apartments on the top floor and a consignment shop on the first floor.

No one was in the apartments when the fire began and the nearby buildings did not suffer damage. Fire crews continue to investigate what sparked the fire.

