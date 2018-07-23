44News | Evansville, IN

Early Morning Fire Burns Owensboro Barn, Vacant Home

July 23rd, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Fire Dept. is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a pole barn and damaged a vacant home.

Firefighters responded to 19th Street and Bluff Avenue just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials said the pole barn was fully involved when they arrived and the fire had already spread to a neighboring vacant house.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. Stay with 44News for updates on this developing story.

