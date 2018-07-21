Home Indiana Early Morning Disturbance Call Leads To Gibson County Man’s Arrest July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A Gibson County Man is arrested after officers respond to an early morning disturbance call.

On July 21, at 4:27 a.m. Sergeant John Fischer was dispatched to the 5000 Block of South 950 West in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arriving Sergeant Fischer was assisted by Deputy Loren Barchett when they began the investigation into the disturbance. At the conclusion of their investigation, 44 year old Jamey Lashbrook of Rural Owensville was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Battery with Injury, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon.

Jamey Lashbrook remains in custody on a $1250 bond.

Comments

comments