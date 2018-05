Home Kentucky Early Morning Collision Leaves 2 Dead May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Two people are dead after a crash in Hopkins County. The two vehicle crash happened Monday morning on a section of Nebo Road.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people are dead following a cross in the 3600 block of Nebo Road. The accident took place around 8 AM this morning.

44News will release more information as it is released to us.

