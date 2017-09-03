Home Indiana Early Morning Car Accident Puts One Man in the Hospital and Kills Another September 3rd, 2017 John Werne Indiana

After an early morning car accident in Daviess County, one man is in the hospital and another man is dead.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports that two men were headed west on US 60 East when the driver lost control of the car. The car veered off the road near 213 North.

The Sheriff’s Office says the drivers had been drinking. That man is recovering in the hospital. The passenger was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are not yet releasing either man’s name.

